IGNOU Launches Bachelor Of Social Work Programme In Virtual Mode

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

The School of Social Work, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched the Bachelor's programme in Social Work in virtual mode. The Bachelor Degree Programme in Social Work (BSW) is aimed for people who are interested in providing professional assistance to people in need. "With the changing global scenario, new concerns and human problems a lot is left to be addressed. Here, Social Work can fill-in the gaps and bring about a change in the society," the release read.

The 10+2 qualified candidates can apply for the virtual Bachelor Degree Programme in Social Work. The students can apply for the online programme through ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao (Vice Chancellor, IGNOU), Prof. Y.S.Sidde Gowda (Vice Chancellor), Tumkur University, Prof. K.Sekar, Retd. Sr. Prof and former Registrar, NIMHANS, Bangalore, Prof. Sanjay Bhatt, (Professor of Dept. of Social Work, Delhi University) and Prof. Rose Nembiakkim (Director, School of Social Work, IGNOU launched the BSW online programme.

Highlighting the importance of introducing an online BSW programme, Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU said that the current programme was following the country’s new education policy (NEP-2020) guidelines. "Other Subject experts highlighted the importance of skilled base professional courses such as BSW and appreciated the initiative by IGNOU’s School of Social Work faculty," the release read.

The Bachelor Degree Programme in Social Work will be useful to people employed or looking for employment in NGOs, INGOs, CSR and other advocacy fields. The BSW graduates would get an opportunity to work in socially relevant areas such as healthcare, community development, education, industry, counseling, family,correctional setting, social defense, women, children, mental health field and disability sectors etc, the release read.

The programme coordinators are Dr.V.Kannappa Setty and Dr. K. Linga Swamy SOSW, IGNOU. For further details on the programme, please visit the website- iop.ignouonline.ac.in.