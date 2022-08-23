IGNOU Launches BA In Facility And Services Management Programme; Details Here

IGNOU has launched a three-year BA in Facility and Services Management (BAFSM) degree programme today, August 23.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a three-year BA in Facility and Services Management (BAFSM) degree programme today, August 23. The BAFSM programme of IGNOU was launched by Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nageshwar Rao at an event in the IGNOU Headquarters. The launch event was also graced by the Pro Vice-Chancellors- Professor R P Das, Dr Srikant Mohapatra, Professor Sumitra Kukreti, Dr Manroop Singh Meena and Mr Aneesh Kadyan, Executive Director and National Business Head – Operations, CBRE, among others.

To be eligible for the BAFSM programme of IGNOU candidates should have completed their Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognized board or institute. The medium of instruction of the BAFSM programme is English. Admission to the programme is held for July and January sessions. The candidates can now register for the BAFSM programme at – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The BAFSM programme is India's first-of-its-kind programme that prepares one for careers in Facility Services Management. Facility Management is a profession that consists of multiple disciplines to ensure functionality, comfort, safety, and efficiency of the environment by integrating people, place, process and technology.

Delivering the presidential address at the launch Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor IGNOU complimented the school for launching a programme in the field which is seeing rapid growth and can also provide employment to the learners after completion. He appreciated that the programme is designed with a modular approach giving flexibility to the learners to opt-in and opt-out after a year or two years, which is in line with the recommendations of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He urged the school to have the programme in other languages as well for better reach starting with Hindi.

Professor RP Das, Pro Vice-Chancellor in his address noted that the Hospitality and Tourism industry contributes almost 10 per cent of the (Gross Domestic Product) GDP and employs huge manpower as it is a people-intensive service industry with tremendous potential. The BAFSM is a job-oriented programme designed to acquaint the learner with the basic knowledge and skill set required to begin their career in the Facility Management industry.

Aneesh Kadyan an industry expert shared the job prospect and potential of the Facility Management industry. He said that the Facility Management industry is growing at a rapid pace and the roles of Facility Managers are broadening to encompass more responsibilities and skills. He also mentioned that this discipline is still a new area in India while it is a mature discipline abroad with tremendous job prospects.

Earlier, Director of the School Professor Paramita Suklabaidya provided the background work that has gone into designing the programme while the programme coordinator Dr Jatashankar R Tewari, Associate Professor gave a peek into the course structure of the programme.

The launch function was moderated by Dr Tangjakhombi Akoijam, Assistant Professor and a vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Sonia Sharma, Associate Professor.