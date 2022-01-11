IGNOU Launches AICTE-Approved Virtual MBA Programme

Image credit: FILE The virtual MBA programme is on offer from the January 2022 admission cycle

The School of Management Studies (SOMS), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a virtual Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The online MBA programme of the university has been designed with a view to reach the unreached and provide inclusive quality education.

The programme will offer five different specializations- Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management and Services Management. "Learners have to complete 28 courses spanning across four semesters and having 116 credits. With affordable fees, the programme is offered internationally through the online mode," IGNOU circular mentioned. The course duration is two years, and maximum duration is four years.

The MBA programme is on offer from the January 2022 admission cycle. Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category) can apply, without any entrance test. "Multiple media will be used for delivery of MBA (Online) programme, which includes Self-Study Material in Digital Form, asynchronous and synchronous counseling, sessions through GyanDarshan, Mobile App, Social media platforms, Gyanvani, and with e-mail support," the circular read.

The programme coordinators are Prof. Rajeev Kumar Shukla and Dr. Venkataiah Chittipaka, SOMS, IGNOU. For eligibility, fee structure, other details, please visit the website- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.