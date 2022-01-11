  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Launches AICTE-Approved Virtual MBA Programme

IGNOU Launches AICTE-Approved Virtual MBA Programme

The virtual MBA programme is on offer from the January 2022 admission cycle. Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category) can apply, without any entrance test

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 11, 2022 9:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NTA Extends IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Application Form Submission Date
IGNOU December TEE 2021 Exam Postponed Due To Surge In Covid-19 Cases
IGNOU Launches Online BCA, MCA Programmes For Domestic, International Learners
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline Till January 15
ARIIA Ranking 2021: IGNOU Tops In Non-Technical Category, VC Congratulates
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Application Date Extended
IGNOU Launches AICTE-Approved Virtual MBA Programme
The virtual MBA programme is on offer from the January 2022 admission cycle
Image credit: FILE
New Delhi:

The School of Management Studies (SOMS), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a virtual Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The online MBA programme of the university has been designed with a view to reach the unreached and provide inclusive quality education.

The programme will offer five different specializations- Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management and Services Management. "Learners have to complete 28 courses spanning across four semesters and having 116 credits. With affordable fees, the programme is offered internationally through the online mode," IGNOU circular mentioned. The course duration is two years, and maximum duration is four years.

The MBA programme is on offer from the January 2022 admission cycle. Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category) can apply, without any entrance test. "Multiple media will be used for delivery of MBA (Online) programme, which includes Self-Study Material in Digital Form, asynchronous and synchronous counseling, sessions through GyanDarshan, Mobile App, Social media platforms, Gyanvani, and with e-mail support," the circular read.

The programme coordinators are Prof. Rajeev Kumar Shukla and Dr. Venkataiah Chittipaka, SOMS, IGNOU. For eligibility, fee structure, other details, please visit the website- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) IGNOU Online Application Executive MBA Program
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET: Rajasthan HC Asks NTA To Admit Pakistani Immigrant Provisionally To Medical College
NEET: Rajasthan HC Asks NTA To Admit Pakistani Immigrant Provisionally To Medical College
Higher Educational Institutions Will Serve As Enablers In Indian Innovation: MoS Education Ministry
Higher Educational Institutions Will Serve As Enablers In Indian Innovation: MoS Education Ministry
NEET PG Counselling 2021 To Commence Tomorrow: Application Process, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Details
NEET PG Counselling 2021 To Commence Tomorrow: Application Process, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Details
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 10, 12 Final Exams From March 3; Date Sheets In February
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 10, 12 Final Exams From March 3; Date Sheets In February
UGC Should Ensure Colleges, Universities Opt For Both Online, Offline Classes: NSUI
UGC Should Ensure Colleges, Universities Opt For Both Online, Offline Classes: NSUI
.......................... Advertisement ..........................