IGNOU Launches AICTE-Approved MBA Programme

IGNOU MBA: The minimum duration of the programme is 2 years and the maximum duration is 4 years

School of Management Studies (SOMS), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The flagship MBA programme of the university has been completely restructured to meet the industry academia needs, the institute said.

It offers five different specializations – Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management and Services Management, the institute said.

The MBA programme is on offer from the July 2021 admission cycle. Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category) can apply, without any entrance test.

“The programme is meticulously designed by renowned academicians and industry experts. It has got contemporary curriculum and the latest course material,” the university said.

Learners have to complete 28 courses and 116 credits, spanning across four semesters. The programme is offered pan India and in selected foreign countries, IGNOU said.

The minimum duration of the programme is 2 years and the maximum duration is 4 years.

For more details, click here.

IGNOU MBA In Banking And Finance

SOMS, IGNOU, is also offering an MBA programme in Banking and Finance (MBF), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Banking Finance (IIBF).

Candidates need to have a Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 3 years duration with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent in case of candidates belonging to reserved categories) and should have passed the CAIIB examinations of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, Mumbai, to take admission to the course.

They also need work experience of at least two years in the banking or financial services sector.

For more details, visit http://ignou.ac.in/userfiles/MBF-Prospectus-2021-22.pdf

Candidates can apply at ignou.samarth.edu.in. The last date is September 30.

SOMS also offers Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) Programmes in Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, and Operations Management.

The last date of admission for these courses is September 23.