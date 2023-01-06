IGNOU Launches 4 New PG Diploma Programmes In Management

IGNOU adds 4 more PG diploma programmes in management

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched four new postgraduate diploma programmes in four different specialisations of management. The four new PG diploma programmes under Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management and Operations Management are on offer from the January 2023 academic session. The new programmes -- Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resources Management, Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management, Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management and Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management will be held for a duration of one year.

The last date to register for admission to the PG Diploma and MBA programmes is January 31, 2023.

According to the eligibility criteria as prescribed for the four new PGD prgrammes, any graduate including Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy or Company Secretaryship with 50 per cent marks for General category and 45 per cent for reserved category will be able to register. There is no age bar for admission to these programmes.

The open university has also announced the admission to MBA programmes for January 2023 academic session including in MBA through ODL mode, MBA (Banking and Finance),or MBF, MBA (Human Resources Management), or MBAHM, MBA (Financial Management), or MBAFM, Master of Business Administration (Marketing Management), or MBAMM, MBA (Operations Management), or MBAOM, and MBA (Online), or MBAOL.

While highlighting the unique features of MBA and PG Diploma Programmes, Professor Nayantara Padhi (Programme Coordinator-MBA, SOMS, IGNOU ) said that the new programmes are in compliance with the requirements of NEP 2020 in terms of quality, accessibility, equity and affordability.

Flexible entry and exit, modular programme design and multiple entry exit option with credit transfer facility, affordable fees and option of five specialisations (HRM, Marketing Management, Financial Management, Operations Management and Services Management), multimedia based teaching learning using all latest technologies and satellite based study options, presence of learner support centers pan India and in selected foreign countries are some of the featured of the new programmes.

In addition to the MBA programmes, the university offers almost 250 programmes in various other disciplines at the UG, PG, Diploma, PG Diplma, Certificate, PG Certificate, Appreciation and Awareness Level programmes and over 40 online programmes.