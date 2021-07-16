  • Home
IGNOU Launches 2 New PG Programmes On World Youth Skills Day

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 16, 2021 8:48 pm IST

IGNOU has launched two new PG programmes
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced two postgraduate programmes -- Master of Science (Information Security) and Master of Arts (Entrepreneurship). Both the PG programmes were launched by the School of Vocational Education and Training on the occasion of UN declared ‘World Youth Skills Day’ July 15, 2021. Students can register for the PG programmes at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in by July 31.

The PG programmes were launched virtually by Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor IGNOU. The virtual launch had the external experts from UNDP, Arun Sahdeo, Country Coordinator (UNV); Professor Sanjay Sehgal, Dean Department of Financial Studies, University of Delhi; Dr. J.S Juneja, an entrepreneurship expert, and Professor Sushila Madan an information security expert. The launch was also attended by Professor Satyakam, Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Uma Kanjilal, Pro Vice Chancellor and Professor Sumitra Kukreti and other faculty members and officials from the School.

The broad objective of the MSc Information Security programme, an IGNOU statement said, is to prepare graduate students for productive courses in information security by providing an outstanding environment for teaching and research in core areas of the discipline.

As per the IGNOU statement, the aim of the MA Entrepreneurship programme is to impart knowledge, skill and competencies to start one’s own business venture. To achieve the aim, the programme will focus on various aspects of startup, innovation and soft skills which are essential for the successful entrepreneur.

