IGNOU has said that information related to the term end exam will be provided 15 days prior to the examination. IGNOU’s June term end exam has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 7, 2020 5:20 pm IST

IGNOU: Information On Term End Exam Will Be Given 15 Days In Advance
IGNOU: The last date for submission of assignment and project for the June term end exam is June 15.
New Delhi:

On term end exam schedule, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has said that information related to the term end exam will be provided 15 days prior to the examination. IGNOU’s June term end exam has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in view the lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 the university has extended the deadline for submission of projects and assignment.

IGNOU assesses students on the basis of hand written assignments and term end exams. For many courses there is also a project paper.

After submission of assignments and projects, students apply for the exam and submit the exam form. The exam is held in colleges or centres allotted by IGNOU.

Educational institutions have been closed in the country since march 16. As of now, when the government has planned to unlock the lockdown in phases, the decision to open schools and colleges will be taken in July.

The last date for submission of assignment and project for the June term end exam is June 15. This time IGNOU has opened online facility for assignment and project submission. Students can submit the scanned copies of their assignment to respective email address of the regional centers.

IGNOU exam form
