IGNOU June TEE Exam Form, Assignment Submission Deadline Today

IGNOU June TEE assignment submission last date today

The last date to submit the June Term-End Examination (TEE) form and submit assignments for the June 2021 session is today. Students enrolled in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) can submit the June 2021 TEE application form online. Students will be able to submit assignments, project reports, field work journals, dissertation, and internships till the end of today.

Direct link to submit IGNOU June TEE 2021 assignments

Direct link to submit IGNOU June TEE 2021 Exam Form

To submit assignments, stundets are required to login at the official website with their enrollment numbers, programme names, and dates of birth.

“The learners may ensure that while submitting the final project through online mode, the Proposal Proforma is duly approved in original, along with “Synopsis” and Bio-data of the project guide and originality certificate is duly signed by both the Student and the Project Guide with date to be incorporated (wherever applicable),” the university has instructed.

As per IGNOU instructions, while uploading digital copy of projects, learners should ensure that scanned pages are clear and not blurred, sequence is correct, pages are well lighted, and orientation of pages is the same – should not change between portrait and landscape.