IGNOU June TEE Exam 2021: Admit Card Released, Here’s Direct Link
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 2:34 pm IST
Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the IGNOU admit card 2021 for the June TEE exam. Candidates who had registered for the June Term End Examination (TEE) can download their hall ticket through the official site-- ignou.ac.in. June TEE exam is slated to be conducted from September 27 to October 6, 2021. The examination has been postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic.
How To Download IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket
To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:
- Go to the official site-- ignou.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021 link flashing in the main menu
- Enter your enrolment number and select programme
- Click on the ‘submit’ button
- IGNOU June TEE admit card will be displayed in the screen
- Download the admit card and keep its hard copy safe for further need
Time Table Of IGNOU June TEE Exam:
Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based Online Remote Proctored Examination (ORPE) will be conducted for the Certificates and Diplomas (Online Programmes). Candidates can appear for the examination from their home or at their choice of places.
Guidelines:
- To appear in the examination, candidates must have submitted the online examination form and paid the exam fee
- The examination form must be filled with the same email ID which has been registered with LMS
- Safe Exam Browser (A software download link will be provided prior to the exam on at iop.ignouonline.ac.in)
- Time to time notification related to examination for online programmes will be announced on the official website
- Mock test links will be provided to learners prior to the actual online exam.
- Detail guidelines for the online proctoring exam will be provided to learners prior to the actual exam on IOP Portal
