IGNOU June TEE Exam 2021: Admit Card Released, Here’s Direct Link

IGNOU June TEE hall ticket 2021 released at ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the IGNOU admit card 2021 for the June TEE exam. Candidates who had registered for the June Term End Examination (TEE) can download their hall ticket through the official site-- ignou.ac.in. June TEE exam is slated to be conducted from September 27 to October 6, 2021. The examination has been postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic.

How To Download IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official site-- ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021 link flashing in the main menu

Enter your enrolment number and select programme

Click on the ‘submit’ button

IGNOU June TEE admit card will be displayed in the screen

Download the admit card and keep its hard copy safe for further need

Time Table Of IGNOU June TEE Exam:

Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based Online Remote Proctored Examination (ORPE) will be conducted for the Certificates and Diplomas (Online Programmes). Candidates can appear for the examination from their home or at their choice of places.

Guidelines: