IGNOU June TEE Assignment Submission Deadline Extended

IGNOU June TEE: Students enrolled in June TEE can submit their assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork, journals, dissertation, and internships till May 31, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 29, 2021 12:33 pm IST

IGNOU June TEE Assignment Submission Deadline Extended
IGNOU extends June TEE assignment submission deadline
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submitting assignments for June Term-End Examination (TEE). Students enrolled in June TEE can submit their assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork, journals, dissertation, and internships till May 31, 2021.

“The last date for submission of assignments for the Term-end Examination, June 2021 — both online and offline (physical) submission - has been extended upto May 31, 2021,” read an IGNOU statement.

It further stated, “The last date for submission of project reports/internship/field work journal/dissertation, etc. for Term-end Examination, June 2021 — both online and offline (physical) submission shall be May 31, 2021.

IGNOU has extended the last date for submitting assignments for the second time. Earlier, through the official notification, the university has asked students to submit their assignments by April 30, an official statement said.

IGNOU Admission 2021: January Session Registration

The last date to apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, except for certificate and semester-based programmes is April 30. To submit the application, students have to login at the IGNOU website -- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in -- and register for the January session. IGNOU will be offering 16 programmes through online mode in the January 2021 session.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU January 2021 session admission

List of programmes to be offered in the January 2021 session

Recently, IGNOU observed its 34th convocation. During the event, 2,37,844 degrees, diplomas and certificates of different programmes were awarded to students. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addressed the 34th convocation of IGNOU virtually.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) IGNOU Courses
