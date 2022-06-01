IGNOU June TEE 2022: Term-End Exam Form Out; Step To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU June 2022 TEE form 2022 out

IGNOU June TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the exam forms for the June 2022 Term End Examination (TEE 2022). The IGNOU TEE June 2022 exam form is available on the official website- ignou.ac.in. Candidates who wish to apply for IGNOU term-end examination can fill and submit the application forms by June 25.

For each theory and practical examination conducted by IGNOU, candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 200. The IGNOU exam fee can be paid through credit card, debit card, or net banking. The June TEE 2022 is expected to be held from July 22 till September 5.

"Online link for submission of the examination form by the students for June-2022 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof. The students may submit online examination form accordingly," IGNOU said in a statement.

The IGNOU has also extended the last date to submit the Project/Dissertation/Field Work Journals/Internship reports for June 2022 TEE till June 15.

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Steps To Fill Exam Form