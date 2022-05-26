  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU June TEE 2022 Tentative Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Tentative Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule

IGNOU June TEE 2022: According to IGNOU, the June 2022 term end exam will be held from July 22.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 26, 2022 1:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya Board 12th Result Available At Megresults.nic.in
CBSE Extends Last Date To Upload Class 10, 12 Practical Exam, Project, Internal Assessment Marks
WBJEE 2022 Students’ Response Sheets Out; Raise Grievances By May 28
Nagaland Board To Announce HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 On May 31
Uttarakhand Board UBSE To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 By June 10: Official
Meghalaya Board Declares MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Science, Commerce, Vocational Results; Direct Links Here
IGNOU June TEE 2022 Tentative Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule
IGNOU campus, Maidan Garhi
Image credit: Arnab Mitra

IGNOU June TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the tentative exam dates for the June 2022 Term End Examination (TEE 2022). According to IGNOU, the June 2022 term end exam will be held from July 22.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) ignou exam dates

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya Board 12th Result Available At Megresults.nic.in
Live | MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya Board 12th Result Available At Megresults.nic.in
CBSE Extends Last Date To Upload Class 10, 12 Practical Exam, Project, Internal Assessment Marks
CBSE Extends Last Date To Upload Class 10, 12 Practical Exam, Project, Internal Assessment Marks
WBJEE 2022 Students’ Response Sheets Out; Raise Grievances By May 28
WBJEE 2022 Students’ Response Sheets Out; Raise Grievances By May 28
Nagaland Board To Announce HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 On May 31
Nagaland Board To Announce HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 On May 31
Uttarakhand Board UBSE To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 By June 10: Official
Uttarakhand Board UBSE To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 By June 10: Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................