IGNOU June TEE 2022 Tentative Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule
IGNOU June TEE 2022: According to IGNOU, the June 2022 term end exam will be held from July 22.
Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 26, 2022 1:15 pm IST
IGNOU June TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the tentative exam dates for the June 2022 Term End Examination (TEE 2022). According to IGNOU, the June 2022 term end exam will be held from July 22.
