IGNOU June TEE 2021 Time Table For UG, PG, Diploma Courses Released

IGNOU June TEE 2021 exam time table released

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU TEE June 2021 time table for Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate, and Certificate programmes on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. IGNOU June TEE exam 2021 will commence on August 3 and continue till September 9, 2021. The examination will be held in double shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the question paper.

Hall tickets of the eligible students will be available on the official website of IGNOU soon. Students must visit the IGNOU website regularly and download their June TEE admit card, and follow the instructions printed on it.

Direct Link To IGNOU June TEE 2021 Exam Time Table

“To ensure health and safety of students, guidelines issued by Government of India for social distancing and other measures pertaining to COVID-19 will strictly be adhered to by all the examination centres,” IGNOU said in an official circular adding that the students are also required to adhere to the guidelines and maintain the social distancing and hygiene to ensure safety and health of their own, fellow students and staff at the examination centre.

“In view of the prevailing COVID-19 scenario across the country, some students may not get the desired Examination Centre. The University has tried to accommodate such students in a nearby examination centre mentioned in their hall ticket,” it added.

The varsity has clarified that the answer to the question paper will only be accepted in the language (s) in which the programme is offered. “Answer script attempted in any other language will be not evaluated and cancelled without any information. However, students have an option to attempt the examination of the course (s) in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium (except for language programmes),” IGNOU said.