IGNOU June TEE 2021 Postponed In View Of COVID-19

Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU June TEE postponed, new dates later (representational)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the June Term End Examination (TEE), considering the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns in various parts of the country. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to begin on June 15. The new dates will be announced later, at least 21 days before the commencement of the exam, the university said.

“The next schedule of the examinations will be displayed on the University’s website…21 days in advance. Accordingly, the online link for submission of examination form will be opened,” reads the IGNOU notification.

The university has asked learners to continue their preparation and be ready to appear in the exam on short notice.

The university had earlier extended the assignment submission deadline for June TEE till May 31.

“The last date for submission of assignments for the Term-end Examination, June 2021 – both online and offline (physical) submission – has been extended upto May 31, 2021,” IGNOU had previously said.

“The last date for submission of project reports/internship/fieldwork journal/dissertation, etc. for Term-end Examination, June 2021 – both online and offline (physical) submission – shall be May 31, 2021,” it added.

This is the second extension of the last date for submission of assignments for students who will appear for the June Term End exam. Earlier, the university had asked students to submit their assignments by April 30.