IGNOU June TEE 2021: Link has been activated to submit exam form

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday, May 17, activated the online link for submission of the examination form for the June-2021 term-end examination. June-2021 TEE tentatively scheduled from June 15, 2021, has been postponed due to an outburst of coronavirus across the nation. The next schedule of this term-end examination will be announced shortly at the official site.

“Online link for submission of the examination form by the students for June-2021 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof. The students may submit an online examination form accordingly,” IGNOU said.

Instructions And Guidelines

A student who failed to appear in the TEE exam, June 2020 and December 2020 (held in September 2020 and February 2021) respectively, and their validity of registration is expiring in December 2020, for this purpose, their validity of registration has been extended upto June 2021 as a onetime measure.

Answer to the question paper will only be accepted in the languages in which the programme is offered. Answer script attempted in any other language will be not evaluated and cancelled without any information. However, students have an option to attempt the examination of the courses in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium (except for language programmes).

December 2020 TEE result is being uploaded on IGNOU website-- ignou.ac.in-- in a phased manner. In case, the result of any course is not declared on or before the last date of submission of the online exam form, you are advised to fill the exam form without waiting for the complete result to avoid future consequences.

Steps For Online Submission Of Exam Form

Select the exam centre from the list available.

Allotment of exam centre is based on first come first serve basis. In case, the sitting at the choice of exam centre is full, one can opt for the next nearest exam centre.

Ensure that the exam form for all the courses for which exams to be written are filled in one instance only as the next attempt to add the course can result in a change of exam centre/non-availability of sitting at the exam centre.

Students may select any one payment gateway (HDFC or IDBI Bank) to make payment using a Debit Card, Credit Card and Internet Banking of any bank. The examination fee once paid will neither be adjusted nor refunded in any case.

Once all the parts of the examination form are filled, the summary of the same will be reflected on the screen before proceeding for payment.

Take the printout of the acknowledgement for future reference.