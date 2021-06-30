IGNOU June TEE 2021 Assignment, Exam Form Submission Deadline Extended

IGNOU June TEE assignment submission last date extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date to submit assignments for the June 2021 Term End Examination (TEE). Students can submit their assignments, project reports, dissertation and other reports up to July 15, the university said. The IGNOU has also extended the deadline for submission of June 2021 TEE exam forms up to July 9.

Previously, the last date to submit IGNOU June TEE assignments and exam forms was June 30.

“IGNOU further extends the last date for Online/Physical submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Dissertation, Internship, Field Work Journal, etc., upto 15th July, 2021; Also extends the last date for Online submission of examination form upto 9th July 2021 for TEE, June 2021,” IGNOU tweeted.

To submit assignments, learners are required to login to the IGNOU website with their enrollment number, programme name, and date of birth.

“The learners may ensure that while submitting the final project through online mode, the Proposal Proforma is duly approved in original, along with “Synopsis” and Bio-data of the project guide and originality certificate is duly signed by both the Student and the Project Guide with date to be incorporated (wherever applicable),” IGNOU said.

While uploading digital copies of projects, learners should ensure that scanned pages are clear and not blurred, sequence is correct, pages are well lighted, and orientation of pages is the same – should not change between portrait and landscape, it added.