  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU June TEE 2021: Admit Cards Expected Soon, Here’s How To Check

IGNOU June TEE 2021: Admit Cards Expected Soon, Here’s How To Check

Admit cards for IGNOU June TEE 2021 to be released shortly, students can visit the official website, ignou.ac.in to check and download their admit cards, when released.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 2:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU June TEE 2021: Link Activated To Submit Exam Form; Know Details
IGNOU OPENMAT Entrance Test On April 11, Registration Begins
IGNOU Releases Admit Card For December 2020 Term End Exam
IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 Result Announced, Here’s Direct Link
IGNOU Begins Online Application For OPENMAT 2020
IGNOU Extends Registration Date For MBA, B.Ed Entrance Tests
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Admit Cards Expected Soon, Here’s How To Check
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Admit card to released shortly
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be starting the June term end exam (June TEE 2021) from August 3. Admit cards for the exam will be released shortly. Students who are going to appear for the examination can visit the official website of the University, ignou.ac.in to download their admit cards.

It is important for the candidates to be ready with their enrolment number and date of birth to download the admit card.

IGNOU June TEE 2021 exams will be held till September 9. The paper will be conducted in two time slots are from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The date sheet for the Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate, and Certificate programmes has been uploaded on the official website of IGNOU.

IGNOU June TEE 2021: Here’s how to download the admit card

  • Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

  • On the home page, fill your enrollment number and date of birth

  • Select the program

  • You will be redirected to the admit card page, which will be live when the admit cards are released

The registration process for admission for the next academic year has been extended till July 31. The candidates who missed the registration process earlier can now apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The students who have registered for the final semester of the IGNOU programme and have submitted the examination form for June TEE 2021 are eligible to appear in the examination.

Students who are unable to participate in the June TEE in August 2021 will be given the opportunity to participate in the examination in December 2021. In this case, the registration validity period for students whose registrations expired in June 2021 will be extended until December 2021.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU PG course ignou exam dates IGNOU Online Application IGNOU exam form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kerala Plus Two Results 2021 LIVE: DHSE 12th Result Soon, Important Details
Live | Kerala Plus Two Results 2021 LIVE: DHSE 12th Result Soon, Important Details
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: Latest News Live Updates
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: Latest News Live Updates
CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates
Kerala High Court Cancels BTech 1st, 3rd Semester Exams Of APJ Abdul Kalam Tech University
Kerala High Court Cancels BTech 1st, 3rd Semester Exams Of APJ Abdul Kalam Tech University
TS POLYCET Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link To Download Rank Card
TS POLYCET Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link To Download Rank Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................