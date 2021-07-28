IGNOU June TEE 2021: Admit Cards Expected Soon, Here’s How To Check

IGNOU June TEE 2021: Admit card to released shortly

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be starting the June term end exam (June TEE 2021) from August 3. Admit cards for the exam will be released shortly. Students who are going to appear for the examination can visit the official website of the University, ignou.ac.in to download their admit cards.

It is important for the candidates to be ready with their enrolment number and date of birth to download the admit card.

IGNOU June TEE 2021 exams will be held till September 9. The paper will be conducted in two time slots are from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The date sheet for the Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate, and Certificate programmes has been uploaded on the official website of IGNOU.

IGNOU June TEE 2021: Here’s how to download the admit card

Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

On the home page, fill your enrollment number and date of birth

Select the program

You will be redirected to the admit card page, which will be live when the admit cards are released

The registration process for admission for the next academic year has been extended till July 31. The candidates who missed the registration process earlier can now apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The students who have registered for the final semester of the IGNOU programme and have submitted the examination form for June TEE 2021 are eligible to appear in the examination.

Students who are unable to participate in the June TEE in August 2021 will be given the opportunity to participate in the examination in December 2021. In this case, the registration validity period for students whose registrations expired in June 2021 will be extended until December 2021.