IGNOU Results June 2020 Declared At Ignou.ac.in/result

The IGNOU results 2020 June has been declared. Candidates can login at the IGNOU student zone or official result website of IGNOU -- www.ignou.ac.in/result -- and check the June term-end 2020 results. Candidates who took the June TEE between September and October can check the result by logging into the official portal using their enrollment numbers. The result of IGNOU June TEE 2020 has been released in the form of score cards and includes subject-wise marks obtained by the candidates in the courses enrolled.

To check the result of IGNOU June 2020 TEE exam, one has to visit the official website ignou.ac.in. On its homepage, click on the link for the result and June 2020 TEE exam scorecard. After this, fill in your enrolment number on the new page by clicking on the examination result link of June 2020. After submitting the enrolment number, the candidates will be able to access their IGNOU TEE result. The IGNOU result June TEE can also be saved and print can also be taken.

Steps To Check June TEE Results 2020

Visit the official website

Click on the “Result” link

Enter enrollment numbers

Click on “View Results”

June TEE 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can also download the June TEE Grade cards as a PDF file

The university had, earlier, already released the IGNOU results 2020 and grade cards of BCA, MCA, MP, MPB, BDP, BA, BCOM, BSc and ASSO Programmes on October 1. IGNOU June 2020 results comprise details including names of the candidate, enrollment numbers, IGNOU course codes, marks obtained in the TEE exams, practical and assignments.