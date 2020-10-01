IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results Out At Ignou.ac.in/result

The IGNOU June TEE result 2020 has been declared. The official result website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) -- www.ignou.ac.in/result -- has published the June term-end 2020 results. Candidates who took the June TEE from September 17 can check the result by logging into the official portal and using their enrollment numbers. The result of IGNOU June TEE 2020 and grade cards including subject-wise marks obtained by the candidates are uploaded on the university website.

IGNOU has released the grade cards of programmes including BCA, MCA, MP, MPB, BDP, BA, BCOM, BSc and ASSO. The IGNOU June TEE exams, which started on September 17 will continue till October 16. The university will release the results of the other courses after the conclusion of the exams.

Steps to check June TEE results 2020

Visit the official website

Click on the “Result” link.

Enter enrollment numbers.

Click on “View Results”.

June TEE 2020 results will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can also download the June TEE Grade cards as a PDF file.

IGNOU June 2020 results contain details including names of the candidate, enrollment numbers, course codes, marks obtained in the TEE exams, practical and assignments.