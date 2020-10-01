  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results Out; Check Direct Link Here

IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results Out; Check Direct Link Here

IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results: The university has announced the June term-end results on the official website -- www.ignou.ac.in/result.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 1, 2020 8:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET Result 2020: Question Papers Released At Ntaneet.nic.in
TS EAMCET College Predictor 2020 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Universities
MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra Operates Extra Buses For Students Appearing In Exam
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Supplementary Result 2020 Declared @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Here’s How To Check
NEET Result 2020: Check State-Wise NEET Cut Off Marks From Last Year
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020 To Be Declared By October 10
IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results Out; Check Direct Link Here
IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results Out At Ignou.ac.in/result
New Delhi:

The IGNOU June TEE result 2020 has been declared. The official result website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) -- www.ignou.ac.in/result -- has published the June term-end 2020 results. Candidates who took the June TEE from September 17 can check the result by logging into the official portal and using their enrollment numbers. The result of IGNOU June TEE 2020 and grade cards including subject-wise marks obtained by the candidates are uploaded on the university website.

IGNOU has released the grade cards of programmes including BCA, MCA, MP, MPB, BDP, BA, BCOM, BSc and ASSO. The IGNOU June TEE exams, which started on September 17 will continue till October 16. The university will release the results of the other courses after the conclusion of the exams.

TEE June Result 2020 Direct Link

June TEE Grade Card 2020 Direct Link

Steps to check June TEE results 2020

  • Visit the official website

  • Click on the “Result” link.

  • Enter enrollment numbers.

  • Click on “View Results”.

  • June TEE 2020 results will be displayed on the screen.

  • Candidates can also download the June TEE Grade cards as a PDF file.

IGNOU June 2020 results contain details including names of the candidate, enrollment numbers, course codes, marks obtained in the TEE exams, practical and assignments.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) IGNOU June exam June TEE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2020: Question Papers Released At Ntaneet.nic.in
NEET Result 2020: Question Papers Released At Ntaneet.nic.in
TS EAMCET College Predictor 2020 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Universities
TS EAMCET College Predictor 2020 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Universities
NEP 2020: UGC Seeks Suggestions On Implementation Of New Education Policy
NEP 2020: UGC Seeks Suggestions On Implementation Of New Education Policy
NEP 2020: Education Minister Answers Questions On Curriculum, Vocational Learning And Digital Libraries
NEP 2020: Education Minister Answers Questions On Curriculum, Vocational Learning And Digital Libraries
IIT Delhi Launches BTech In Materials Engineering; Admission Through JEE Advanced 2020
IIT Delhi Launches BTech In Materials Engineering; Admission Through JEE Advanced 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................