IGNOU Final Year Exams To Be Held In September As Per UGC Guidelines

IGNOU June TEE 2020 Final Year Exams To Be Held In September As Per UGC Guidelines

The Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU will conduct the June Term End Examination or TEE for final year or end semester students in September. The open university said in a statement that it will conduct the June TEEs from the first week of September for the final year and final semester students of Master Degree, Bachelor's Degree, Post-Graduate Diploma, Diploma and Certificate programmes.

The IGNOU has also said the examinations are being organised in view of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines released recently.

The UGC, higher education regulator, in a recently notified revised guidelines has asked the universities across the country to conduct the final year or semester examinations by September-end.

The IGNOU has also said the June TEE exams will be held subject to fulfilling the university norms on admission year and registration validity period.

“Accordingly, only those students of Master's, Bachelors, PG Diptoma/Diploma and Certificate Programmes who have registered for the final year/ semester of their Programme, were eligible to appear in TEE, June 2020 and have submitted the Examination Form (for TEE June 2020) are to appear in the TEE to be conducted in September 2020,” the IGNOU notification said.

The IGNOU has also said the TEE for the students of the intermediate year or semester will be held in December 2020.

The students who will not be able to appear in the TEE to be held in September due to COVID-19 pandemic will be given an opportunity to appear in the TEE to be held in December 2020.

“For this purpose, the validity period of registration of those students whose registration ended in June 2020 will be extended till December 2020,” the IGNOU said.

Meanwhile, the Joint Forum for Movement on Education (JFME), an education related group, has started an online petition seeking withdrawal of UGC Guidelines and cancellation of final year exams. The petition was started on the platform 'Change.org' and will be submitted to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi after it receives 1000 digital signatures.

Citing the differential access to digital devices for online education, the petition says that the existing inequalities in education has amplified during the lockdown imposed in light of covid-19 crisis. At a time like this, the UGC's revised guidelines are illogical.