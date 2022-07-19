IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link Here

IGNOU June 2022 term-end exam hall ticket out

IGNOU TEE June 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall ticket for June 2022 term end examination (TEE). The IGNOU TEE June 2022 admit card download link is activated on the official website-- ignou.ac.in. To access the IGNOU June 2022 TEE hall ticket, the candidate need to enter their enrollment number and programme.

The hall ticket of IGNOU TEE 2022 consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

The IGNOU is scheduled to conduct the June 2022 term end exams between July 22 and September 5. As per the IGNOU TEE June 2022 date sheet, the exam will be held in two shifts-- morning session between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm across exam centres designated for the purpose.

IGNOU TEE June 2022: How To Download Hall Ticket

Visit the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Hall Ticket for June 2022 Term End Examination" link.

Enter your enrollment number and programme.

Click on submit.

Your June 2022 TEE hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

IGNOU June 2022 TEE Hall Ticket: Direct Link

The June term-end exam 2022 will be held following all the social distancing norms. The university also mentioned the possibility of a last minute change of examination centre due to COVID-19 situation or any other reason.