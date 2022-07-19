IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Datesheet Out; Exams From July 22

IGNOU June TEE exam dates out

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will start the June 2022 term end exams from July 22 to September 5 in two shifts The detailed schedule with the timings and instructions has been released on the official website of IGNOU -- ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU June term-end examinations 2022, as per the IGNOU date sheet, will be held in two different shifts, morning session between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm across exam centres designated for the purpose.

The June term-end examination will be held following all the social distancing norms. The university also mentioned the possibility of a last minute change of examination centre due to COVID-19 situation or any other reason. The June TEE IGNOU hall tickets of the eligible students will be made available on the university website -- ignou.ac.in soon.

IGNOU DATESHEET: DIRECT LINK

The open university has also listed some conditions to appear in the June TEE 2022 exams. These are: