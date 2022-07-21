IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Begins Tomorrow; Guidelines For Candidates
IGNOU June 2022 TEE: The IGNOU term-end exam June 2022 will be held between July 22 and September 5 at 831 examination centres across India and in 18 overseas centres.
IGNOU June 2022 TEE: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) June 2022 term-end examination (TEE) will begin from tomorrow, July 22. The IGNOU TEE June 2022 will be held between July 22 and September 5 at 831 examination centres across India and in 18 overseas centres. The applicants can access the IGNOU June 2022 TEE hall ticket through the official website of ICSI-- ignou.ac.in. To download the ICSI CS June exam hall tickets 2022, candidates have to enter their enrollment number and programme.
The term-end exam will be conducted in two sessions-- morning session between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The IGNOU TEE 2022 June examination will be conducted in offline mode.
IGNOU June 2022 TEE: Exam Day Guidelines
- The candidates need to carry the IGNOU June 2022 TEE hall ticket at the exam centre. The students without hall ticket can also appear in the exam, they need to carry valid identity card issued by the university/ government.
- The June 2022 term-end exam will be held in both the morning and evening shifts; starting from 10 am and 2 pm respectively. The students need to report around half an hour before the exam.
- The candidates need to follow the Covid-19 protocol strictly at the exam centre, they should carry face mask and hand sanitiser.
- Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, bags inside the examination centre.