IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Begins Tomorrow; Guidelines For Candidates

IGNOU June 2022 TEE begins tomorrow

IGNOU June 2022 TEE: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) June 2022 term-end examination (TEE) will begin from tomorrow, July 22. The IGNOU TEE June 2022 will be held between July 22 and September 5 at 831 examination centres across India and in 18 overseas centres. The applicants can access the IGNOU June 2022 TEE hall ticket through the official website of ICSI-- ignou.ac.in. To download the ICSI CS June exam hall tickets 2022, candidates have to enter their enrollment number and programme.

ALSO READ | JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Today; What To Check After Downloading JEE Session 2 Hall Ticket

The term-end exam will be conducted in two sessions-- morning session between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The IGNOU TEE 2022 June examination will be conducted in offline mode.

IGNOU June 2022 TEE: Exam Day Guidelines