IGNOU July Admission 2022: Registration Ends Today At Ignou.ac.in

IGNOU July Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the July session 2022 registration process today, November 7. The candidates who wish to apply for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can register at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The July session 2022 registration is for both online and ODL mode.

The candidates need to upload these documents for July 2022 session registration- scanned images of photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate (if any). ALSO READ | IGNOU Launches New MA Arabic Programme In ODL Mode

IGNOU July Admission 2022: How To Apply At Ignou.ac.in

Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in Click on July admission 2022 registration link Then, click on fresh admission link Enter login credentials and upload documents Pay application fee Download the application form and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, last date to submit the December Term End Examination (TEE 2022) application is November 10. IGNOU will conduct the December TEE 2022 from December 2 to January 5. The TEE 2022 will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The deadline to submit December TEE 2022 final project/ dissertation/ field work journals/ internship reports is November 30. For details on December TEE 2022, please visit the official website- ignou.ac.in.