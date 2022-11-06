IGNOU July Admission 2022: Registration Deadline Tomorrow; Details Here

  • Home
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for July session 2022 admission window tomorrow, November 7.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 6, 2022 7:02 pm IST

IGNOU July Admission 2022 registration last date November 7
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for July session 2022 admission window tomorrow, November 7. Candidates who wish to apply for the IGNOU July 2022 session for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can do so through the official website. The IGNOU July admission 2022 registration link is available for both online and ODL mode and except for certificate and semester-based programmes.

To register for IGNOU online mode programmes, candidates need to visit-- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. For IGNOU online and distance learning programme (ODL), candidates need to register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates need to upload the scanned images of photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate (if any) while registering online.

IGNOU July Admission 2022: Steps For Online Registrations

  1. To apply for the IGNOU July admission, candidates first need to visit the official website-- ignou.ac.in
  2. Select the desired online programme or ODL programme registration link
  3. Click on the ‘Fresh Admissions’ link and generate the login credentials
  4. Re-login and complete the registration process with the necessary details.
  5. Upload the required documents and pay the admission fee.
  6. Download the application form for further admission processing.

IGNOU ha extended the application deadline for IGNOU July admission 2022 multiple times this year. The university has also extended the IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE 2022) registration deadline till November 10. While the TEE December 2022 assignment submission deadline for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes has been extended till November 30, 2022.

