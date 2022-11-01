IGNOU July Admission 2022 Registration Date Extended Till November 7; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply for July 20222 admission at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration process for July session 2022. The candidates can apply till November 7 on the websites- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The July session 2022 registration was earlier scheduled to be closed on October 31.