  IGNOU July Admission 2022 Registration Date Extended Till November 7; Details Here

IGNOU July Admission 2022 Registration Date Extended Till November 7; Details Here

IGNOU July Admission 2022: The July session 2022 registration will be closed on November 7

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 1, 2022 1:19 pm IST

IGNOU July Admission 2022 Registration Date Extended Till November 7; Details Here
Apply for July 20222 admission at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

IGNOU July Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration process for July session 2022. The candidates can apply till November 7 on the websites- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The July session 2022 registration was earlier scheduled to be closed on October 31.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
