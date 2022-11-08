IGNOU July Admission 2022 Registration Date Extended Till November 11; Apply At Ignou.ac.in

The IGNOU July session admission 2022 has been extended till November 11.

IGNOU Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the IGNOU July 2022 session registration deadline till November 11, 2022. The registration deadline has been extended for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in online and ODL modes except for the certificate and semester-based programmes. Candidates can check the details of IGNOU admission and apply at the official website- ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU has extended the IGNOU July admission 2022 registration deadline many times this year. The application process was about to end on October 7 but it got extended again to November 11. It is mandatory for candidates to download the IGNOU common prospectus and carefully read carefully the rules of the university before applying to the UG and PG programmes.

In order to apply for IGNOU July 2022 session candidates first need to visit the official website and then click on the ‘Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode’ link. Candidates are then required to click on ‘Fresh Admission for July 2022 Cycle’ and fill in the necessary details. Then log in to the IGNOU admission portal, select the programme, fill required details, and then submit the form. Candidates need to keep in hand scanned copies of photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate while filling out the IGNOU 2022 application form.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the December 2022 term-end examinations (TEE) assignment submission deadline. Candidates can now submit the hard copy or soft copy of the assignments for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes till November 30, 2022.