IGNOU July Admission 2021 Deadline For UG, PG Courses Extended, Important Details

IGNOU July Admissions 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for fresh admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the July 2021 session. Students can now register for UG and PG programmes till December 15, which was earlier scheduled to be closed on December 12.

Candidates who want to apply can follow these following steps:

IGNOU July Session Admission 2021: Steps to register

Go to the official websites -- ignou.samarth.edu.in/ ignou.ac.inignou.samarth.edu.in/ ignou.ac.in Register with basic details and course opted for Using the details including enrollment number login again Fill the application form Submit and pay the application fee Download, take a print out for further reference.

The university has also provided the candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes with service centre helpline email id and contact numbers. These are -- Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514

IGNOU offers programmes in disciplines including undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/ awareness programmes.