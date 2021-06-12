IGNOU July admission 2021 begins

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the July 2021 admission cycle for programmes offered through Open and Distance Mode (ODL) and programmes offered via the online mode. Interested candidates can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL courses: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The fresh applicant is required to create new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he or she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application.

IGNOU offers more than 200 programmes in various disciplines, the programmes include Masters' Degrees, Bachelors' Degrees, PG Diploma and Diploma, PG Certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation, awareness level programmes. The details of the programmes on offer can be accessed here.



The 16 online programmes on offer include Master's & Bachelor's apart from Diploma and Certificate programmes:

Master Of Arts (Hindi) (MHD)

Master Of Arts In Gandhi And Peace Studies (MAGPS)/MGPS

Master Of Arts (Translation Studies) (MATS)

Bachelor Of Tourism (BTS)

Bachelor Of Library And Information Sciences (BLIS)

Post Graduate Diploma In Gandhi And Peace Studies (PGDGPS)

Post Graduate Certificate In Gandhi And Peace Studies (PGCGPS)

Post Graduate Certificate In Agriculture Policy (PGCAP)

Diploma In Tourism Studies (DTS)

Certificate In Information Technology (CIT)

Certificate Programme In Library And Information Science (CLIS)

Certificate Programme In Peace Studies And Conflict Management (CPSCM)

Certificate In Tribal Studies (CTRBS)

Certificate In Arabic Language (CAL)

Certificate In Russian Language (CRUL)

Certificate In Tourism Studies (CTS)