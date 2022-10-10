  • Home
IGNOU July 2022 Session Admission Ends Today For UG, PG Online, ODL Programmes

IGNOU July 2022 admission ends today. Candidates who have not applied till now can register online at - www.ignou.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 5:00 pm IST

IGNOU July 2022 session registration ends today.

IGNOU July 2022 Admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the application window for the July 2022 session admission for undergraduate, postgraduate online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes today, October 10. To register for fresh admissions candidates can visit the official website - www.ignou.ac.in.

It is mandatory for candidates to pay the registration fee while applying online for the UG, PG online and ODL programmes. The fee exemption option is available to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and can only be used for one programme. If an applicant submits more than one application for the fee waiver, all the applications will be cancelled.

IGNOU July 2022 Session Admission (ODL programmes) Direct Link

IGNOU July 2022 Session Admission (Online programmes) Direct Link

IGNOU July 2022 Admission: Steps To Apply Online

  • Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on ‘Register Online’ and then on ‘Fresh Admissions’.
  • Then ‘Click Here for New Registrations.’
  • Enter all the required details.
  • Log in with the username and password, select the programme and submit the necessary details.
  • Finally, take out a hard copy of the form.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
