IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Steps To Apply

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the application window for the re-registration process for July 2022 session tomorrow, September 25, 2022. Candidates can apply for the IGNOU July 2022 session re-registration process through the official website – www.ignou.ac.in.

Candidates who are using third-party services for submission of the IGNOU July 2022 session re-registration form need to ensure that the courses have been correctly chosen and payment of the programme fee has been made successfully.

IGNOU on its official website stated,” In case you face difficulty in registering on the portal (not getting OTP/ forgot Username/Password or any other difficulty), please approach your Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number.”

IGNOU Re-registration July 2022 Session: Registration Steps