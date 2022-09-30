IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Register
Candidates can submit the online application form for the IGNOU re-registration July 2022 session through the official website – www.ignou.ac.in.
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the July 2022 session re-registration application window today, September 30, 2022. Candidates can submit the online application form for the IGNOU re-registration July 2022 session through the official website – www.ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to re-register was extended till September 21, 2022 then again it was re-extended till September 25.
IGNOU Re-Registration July 2022 Session Direct Link
Candidates will need their user ID, password, registered mobile number, registered email address, banking details, photographs, signature, age proof, and relevant certificates for the IGNOU re-registration process. It is mandatory for candidates to pay a pre-requisite fee for the IGNOU July 2022 session re-registration.
IGNOU Re-Registrations July 2022 Session: Steps To Apply
- Go to the official website – ignou.ac.in
- Click on register online and then on re-registration.
- Complete the registration process and then log in.
- Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, pay the fees and then click on submit.
- Download the application form and take a printout for further reference.