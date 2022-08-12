IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

IGNOU July 2022 Session Re-Registration

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: The last date to apply for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) re-registration July 2022 session is today, August 12. The candidates can register online for admission to different undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes for the July 2022 session at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU has earlier scheduled to conclude the July 2022 re-registration on July 31, but later extended till August 12, 2022. The candidates are required to fill up the IGNOU 2022 re-registration form to get admission in the next semester or academic year. Candidates are required to keep ready the following details before filling the IGNOU re-registration form 2022.

User ID

Password

Registered mobile number

Registered email address

Banking details (Debit card/ Credit card/ Net banking)

IGNOU July 2022 Session: How To Re-Register Online

Visit the official websites -- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in Go through the details carefully and proceed for re-registration Using the details including enrollment number login again Fill up the application form and cross-check details Submit and pay the application fee Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration

"In case online payment made by you does not get updated, please do not make the second payment immediately. Please wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide," IGNOU said in a statement.