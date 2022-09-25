IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, How To Apply

The IGNOU July 2022 re-registration at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: The re-registration process for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July 2022 session will close today, September 25. The candidates can register online for IGNOU re-registration July 2022 session on the official website – www.ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to complete the re-registration process was September 18, 2022. Candidates are required to keep their user ID, password, registered mobile number, registered email address and banking details ready before filling the IGNOU re-registration form 2022.

The candidates who have completed the IGNOU re-registration process can check their application status after 30 days of submitting the application form. The candidates can apply fill the IGNOU re-registration July 2022 application for different undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes.

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: Direct Link

IGNOU July 2022 Session: How To Re-Register Online

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go through the details carefully and proceed for re-registration

Step 3: Using the details including enrollment number login again

Step 4: Fill up the application form and cross-check details

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.