IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended; Direct Link Here

Candidates can now complete the re-registration process for the July session till September 25 through the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 18, 2022 9:38 pm IST

Candidates can now complete the re-registration process for the July session till September 25.
Image credit: Shutterstock

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the July 2022 session re-registration deadline. Candidates can now complete the re-registration process for the July session till September 25 through the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to complete the re-registration process was August 25, 2022.

IGNOU through its official Twitter handle informed,” Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 25th September 2022.”

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Direct Link

Candidates must keep their user ID, password, registered mobile number, registered email address and banking details ready before filling out the IGNOU re-registration application form 2022.

IGNOU July 2022 Session: Steps To Re-register Online

  • Visit the official websites- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the IGNOU July session re-registration link.
  • Register with basic details and the course opted for.
  • Log in again and fill out the application form.
  • Click on submit and pay the IGNOU re-registration application fee.
  • Download and take a printout of the application form for further reference.

Candidates can check the IGNOU re-registration status after 30 days of submitting the application form. The university started the IGNOU July 2022 re-registration process on May 20, 2022.

