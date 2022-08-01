IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended; Details Here

Image credit: Photo by Arnab Mitra Apply at ignou.ac.in till August 12

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration process for the July session. The re-registration process which was scheduled to be closed today, July 31 has been extended till August 12. The candidates can apply on the official website- ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU in its official notification mentioned, "the last date of fresh admission for PG and UG programme both for online and ODL mode and re-registration for the July 2022 session has been extended till 12th August 2022."

Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCF



Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022https://t.co/riYt3WqcJi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 1, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 Session: Steps To Re-register Online

Visit the official websites- ignou.samarth.edu.in, ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Register with basic details and course opted for

Using the details including enrollment number login again

Fill the application form

Submit and pay the application fee

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, IGNOU is scheduled to conduct June 2022 term end exams from July 22 to September 5. The June TEE 2022 admit card has already been released, candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website-- ignou.ac.in. To access the IGNOU June 2022 TEE hall ticket, the candidate need to enter their enrollment number and programme.

The June TEE 2022 will be held in two shifts-- morning session between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm across exam centres designated for the purpose.