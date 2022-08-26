IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended; Check Details

Image credit: Photo by Arnab Mitra Apply at ignou.ac.in till September 9

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration process for the July session. The re-registration process has been extended till September 9, which was scheduled to be closed on August 25. The candidates can apply on the official website- ignou.ac.in.

Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till .9th September 2022.https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 26, 2022

IGNOU through its official twitter handle informed, "Last date of Re-registration for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 9th September 2022. Re-registration link at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in." ALSO READ | IGNOU Launches BA In Facility And Services Management Programme; Details Here

IGNOU July 2022 Session: How To Re-register Online

Visit the official websites- ignou.samarth.edu.in, ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Register with basic details and course opted for

Using the details including enrollment number login again

Fill the application form

Submit and pay the application fee

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the June Term-End Examination (TEE) 2022 result was released, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website -- ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU TEE June 2022 for several programmes will conclude on September 5.

IGNOU has established 831 examination centres across India and in 18 overseas centres. The term-end exam is being held in two sessions-- morning session between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm.