IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Date Extended; Check Details

Image credit: Photo by Arnab Mitra Apply till July 15 at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration process for the July session. The last date of re-registration for the July 2022 session has been extended till July 15. Students can register online for admission to different undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes for the July 2022 session at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 15th July 2022.https://t.co/OQFGysLpFq — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 1, 2022

The July session 2022 application process was earlier closed on June 30. Candidates can apply online for the next year/ semester by paying an application fee.

IGNOU July 2022 Session: How To Re-Register Online At Ignou.ac.in

Visit the official websites- ignou.samarth.edu.in, ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in Register with basic details and course opted for Using the details including enrollment number login again Fill the application form Submit and pay the application fee Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, IGNOU is soon going to release the admit card for the June TEE 2022. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- ignou.ac.in. IGNOU June TEE 2022 will be held from July 22 to September 5.