  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Date Extended; Check Details

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Date Extended; Check Details

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: The last date of re-registration for the July 2022 session has been extended till July 15. Apply at ignou.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 1, 2022 4:16 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU TEE June 2022: Term-End Exam Form Submission Deadline Extended; Check Details
IGNOU TEE June 2022: Last Date To Submit Assignment, Project Report, Dissertation Extended; Details Here
IGNOU July 2022 Admission: Application For MBA, MCA Programmes Open; Here's How To Apply
IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration For July Session Begins
IGNOU Starts Re-Registration For July 2022 Session; Apply By June 30
Work Of IGNOU Professors Needs To Be Celebrated, Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Date Extended; Check Details
Apply till July 15 at ignou.ac.in
Image credit: Photo by Arnab Mitra

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration process for the July session. The last date of re-registration for the July 2022 session has been extended till July 15. Students can register online for admission to different undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes for the July 2022 session at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

The July session 2022 application process was earlier closed on June 30. Candidates can apply online for the next year/ semester by paying an application fee.

IGNOU July 2022 Session: How To Re-Register Online At Ignou.ac.in

  1. Visit the official websites- ignou.samarth.edu.in, ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in
  2. Register with basic details and course opted for
  3. Using the details including enrollment number login again
  4. Fill the application form
  5. Submit and pay the application fee
  6. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, IGNOU is soon going to release the admit card for the June TEE 2022. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- ignou.ac.in. IGNOU June TEE 2022 will be held from July 22 to September 5.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) IGNOU re-registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Kanpur, GSMST To Hold Hybrid Workshop To Foster Telemedicine, AI In Healthcare
IIT Kanpur, GSMST To Hold Hybrid Workshop To Foster Telemedicine, AI In Healthcare
ICSE, ISC Results 2022: Expected Date, Official Website To Check CISCE Semester 2 Result
ICSE, ISC Results 2022: Expected Date, Official Website To Check CISCE Semester 2 Result
IIT Mandi Launches MBA Programme In Data Science And Artificial Intelligence
IIT Mandi Launches MBA Programme In Data Science And Artificial Intelligence
CUET UG 2022 From July 15; FAQs On Mock Test, Admit Card
CUET UG 2022 From July 15; FAQs On Mock Test, Admit Card
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date Soon; Ways To Download Term 2 Scorecards
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date Soon; Ways To Download Term 2 Scorecards
.......................... Advertisement ..........................