IGNOU July 2022 Admission: Application For MBA, MCA Programmes Open; Here's How To Apply
IGNOU MBA, MCA Admission 2022: Learners who want to take admission to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-approved MBA and MCA online and open and distance learning (ODL) courses offered by the IGNOU can visit the official website of the university and register themselves.
IGNOU MBA, MCA Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the admission process for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) programmes for the July 2022 session. Learners who want to take admission to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-approved MBA and MCA online and open and distance learning (ODL) courses offered by the IGNOU can visit the official website of the university and register themselves.
For ODL registration, the website is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for admission to online programmes, learners can visit ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply for IGNOU July 2022 ODL, online programmes is July 31.
"Admission in MBA and MCA Programmes opened for July 2022. Admission in AICTE-approved MBA and MCA Programmes has started for the July 2022 session. MBA and MCA Programmes are offered in both ODL and Online modes," IGNOU tweeted.
Admission in MBA and MCA Programmes opened for July 2022— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) June 5, 2022
IGNOU MBA, MCA Admission 2022: How To Apply
- Visit the official website– ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
- Click on the link that reads, ‘Click here for new registration’
- Fill in the IGNOU July registration form and click on the "Register" tab
- Candidates will receive the enrolment ID and password on their email ID
- Log in, fill in the admission form, and pay the registration fee
- Save and download the IGNOU admission form for future reference.