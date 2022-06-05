IGNOU July 2022 Admission: Application For MBA, MCA Programmes Open; Here's How To Apply

The last date to apply for IGNOU July 2022 session is July 31.

IGNOU MBA, MCA Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the admission process for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) programmes for the July 2022 session. Learners who want to take admission to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-approved MBA and MCA online and open and distance learning (ODL) courses offered by the IGNOU can visit the official website of the university and register themselves.

For ODL registration, the website is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for admission to online programmes, learners can visit ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply for IGNOU July 2022 ODL, online programmes is July 31.

"Admission in MBA and MCA Programmes opened for July 2022. Admission in AICTE-approved MBA and MCA Programmes has started for the July 2022 session. MBA and MCA Programmes are offered in both ODL and Online modes," IGNOU tweeted.

IGNOU MBA, MCA Admission 2022: How To Apply