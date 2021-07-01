IGNOU July 2021 Session Re-Registration Deadline Extended

IGNOU has extended deadline for re-registration for July 2021 session

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration for the July session. Students can now register till July 15. Students can re-register online at the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in. “The last date of Re-Registration for the July 2021 Session has been extended till 15th July 2021,” the official notice read.

Re-registration means registering for next year/semester of a programme. It is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate or semester-based programmes of two-three-year duration.

Students can also re-register for the next year or semester of your programme irrespective of whether they have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester.

For further details, candidates can visit the IGNOU website ignou.ac.in.

Steps To Re-Register IGNOU For July 2021 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Using the details including enrollment number, select the programme or course, and enter the registered date of birth after logging in at the admission portal

Step 3: The portal will display your details and pre-filled admission forms based on the previous semester, check the details and enter

Step 4: Candidates will proceed to the online payment gateway. Use an internet banking system or credit and debit card to make the required payment

Step 5: A receipt or form will be generated online confirming admission into the programme. Take its print out or download it in PDF format for further use

IGNOU June TEE Deadline

IGNOU has also extended the last date to submit assignments for the June 2021 Term End Examination (TEE). Students can submit their assignments, project reports, dissertation and other reports up to July 15, the university said. The IGNOU has also extended the deadline for submission of June 2021 TEE exam forms up to July 9.

Previously, the last date to submit IGNOU June TEE assignments and exam forms was June 30.