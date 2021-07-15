IGNOU July 2021 Session: Admission, Re-Registration Dates Extended Till July 31

IGNOU extends re-registration. admission deadline

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the online submission of admission and re-registration forms till July 31. Students now have another fortnight to register online for admission to programmes including postgraduate, udergraduate, postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate and appreciation or awareness level programmes.

Candidates, those who are already enrolled in IGNOU courses, can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords. “The last date of Re-Registration for the July 2021 Session has also been extended till 31st July 2021. The students can login through the Samarth Portal ignou.samarth.edu.in and re-register,” read an official statement.

Steps To Re-Register IGNOU For July 2021 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Using the details including enrollment number, select the programme or course, and enter the registered date of birth after logging in at the admission portal

Step 3: The portal will display your details and pre-filled admission forms based on the previous semester, check the details and enter

Step 4: Candidates will proceed to the online payment gateway. Use an internet banking system or credit and debit card to make the required payment

Step 5: A receipt or form will be generated online confirming admission into the programme. Take its print out or download it in PDF format for further use