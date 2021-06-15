IGNOU extends July 2021 session re-registration dates

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the online submission of re-registration forms for the July 2021 session till June 30. Students now have another two weeks to re-register for the July 2021 session for the undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two to three year durations.

“The last date of Re-Registration for the July 2021 Session has been extended till 30th June 2021,” read an IGNOU statement.

The last date of Re-Registration for the July 2021 Session has been extended till 30th June 2021https://t.co/OQFGysLpFq — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) June 15, 2021

Candidates who are already enrolled in IGNOU courses can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords. For new registrations, the applicants have to enter their names and select the programmes.

Steps To Re-Register IGNOU For July 2021 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Using the details including enrollment number, select the programme or course, and enter registered date of birth after logging in at the admission portal

Step 3: The portal will display your details and pre-filled admission forms based on the previous semester, check the details and enter

Step 4: Candidates will proceed to the online payment gateway. Use an internet banking system or credit and debit card to make the required payment

Step 5: A receipt or form will be generated online confirming admission into the programme. Take its print out or download it in PDF format for further use