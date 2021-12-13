IGNOU July 2021 Admission: Last Date Extended Till December 15

  • Home
Candidates can apply for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes, except for semester-based programmes, for the July 2021 session up to December 15.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 13, 2021 3:17 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date to apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the July, 2021 session. Candidates can apply for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes, except for semester-based programmes, for the July 2021 session up to December 15. Previously, the IGNOU July 2021 admission deadline was December 7.

The admission portal for open and distance learning programmes is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

“IGNOU has extended the last date for Fresh Admission to PG and UG (ODL mode based) Programmes only (except Semester based programmes) for the July-2021 Session till 15th December, 2021,” the official notification reads.

Before applying for IGNOU admission, learners should read all the instructions on the registration page and download the information bulletin for the programme they want to study.

Here is the list of documents required:

  1. Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB)

  2. Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

  3. Scanned copy of age proof (less than 200 KB)

  4. Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB)

  5. Scanned copy of experience certificate, if any (less than 200 KB)

  6. Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

  7. Scanned copy of BPL certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

For the July 2021 session, the university will offer 219 open and distance learning programmes. Here’s the complete list:

IGNOU July 2021 session admission: List of courses.

