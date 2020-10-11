IGNOU To Allow Provisional Admission To Students For July 2020 Session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University will allow students to apply for ‘provisional admission’ to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes at the university. Candidates can apply online for the provisional admission at IGNOU for the July 2020 session without producing their mark-sheets or results during the time of admission.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the examination process of all the educational institutions in the country has been affected and the declaration of result has been delayed. As a result of this, students aspiring to join higher education are not able to produce the results of their qualifying examinations,” reads an IGNOU statement.

It further added: “In order to provide relief to such aspiring students in keeping with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission, IGNOU shall grant Provisional Admission..”

IGNOU July 2020 Session: Provisional Admission

Candidates will be able to apply online for the provisional admission at IGNOU for the July 2020 session only when they provide the required documents and mark-sheets in support of their applications.

To be considered eligible for programmes for which the minimum educational qualification is an undergraduate degree, the students must have qualified the second-year or fifth-semester of the programme and submitted their marks sheets. 10+2 appeared students whose results are awaited can also apply online for the IGNOU’s provisional admission.

However, all the applicants who will be admitted to the university for the July 2020 session through the process of provisional admission will be required to submit their documents including pass certificates and results of the qualifying examination by December 31, 2020. Candidates who fail to submit the required documents within the stipulated date, IGNOU will cancel their admission and fee received as part of the programme will be refunded.