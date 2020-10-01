IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission Till October 15

IGNOU July 2020 Session: Admission Dates Extended Till October 15
IGNOU extends the last date for the online registration for its programmes till October 15, 2020. Candidates intending to register for the July 2020 session can apply online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for online admission for the July 2020 session till October 15. Students can now register online for admission to the July 2020 session of different postgraduate and undergraduate degree programmes. This extension of last dates till October 15, however, does not include admission to IGNOU 2020 July session certificate and semester-based programmes
The programmes offered by IGNOU for the July 2020 session include bachelor’s degree programmes, bachelor’s honours degree programmes and masters degree programmes. IGNOU, this year has introduced 10 new online programmes for the July 2020 session. The university had also added another 24 courses on the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds, or SWAYAM Portal.
IGNOU 2020 July Session - Admission Process
Step 1: Visit ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
Step 2: Download and check the Prospectus for detailed information on programmes and university rules
Step 3: On the registration window, insert the login credentials
Step 4: Submit
Step 5: Login again with the username and passwords
Step 6: Fill the details required
Step 7: Pay the IGNOU July session application fee
IGNOU 2020 July Session - Documents Required
Candidates will be required to upload certain documents for admission to IGNOU July 2020 session. The documents have to be scanned in specified formats before uploading. The following documents are to be uploaded:
Candidates’ photograph
Candidates' signature
Age proof -- Birth certificate or Class 10 admit cards with dates of birth mentioned
Relevant educational qualification certificates
Experience certificates (if any)
Category certificates, if candidates fall under reserved categories
BPL Certificate, if candidate applying for the IGNOU 2020 July session is a Below Poverty Line candidate