IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission Till October 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for online admission for the July 2020 session till October 15. Students can now register online for admission to the July 2020 session of different postgraduate and undergraduate degree programmes. This extension of last dates till October 15, however, does not include admission to IGNOU 2020 July session certificate and semester-based programmes

The programmes offered by IGNOU for the July 2020 session include bachelor’s degree programmes, bachelor’s honours degree programmes and masters degree programmes. IGNOU, this year has introduced 10 new online programmes for the July 2020 session. The university had also added another 24 courses on the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds, or SWAYAM Portal.

IGNOU 2020 July Session - Admission Process

Step 1: Visit ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Download and check the Prospectus for detailed information on programmes and university rules

Step 3: On the registration window, insert the login credentials

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Login again with the username and passwords

Step 6: Fill the details required

Step 7: Pay the IGNOU July session application fee

IGNOU 2020 July Session - Documents Required

Candidates will be required to upload certain documents for admission to IGNOU July 2020 session. The documents have to be scanned in specified formats before uploading. The following documents are to be uploaded: