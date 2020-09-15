IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission And Re-Registration

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the online submission of admission and re-registration forms till September 30. Students now have another fortnight to register online for the admission to different postgraduate and undergraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes.

The programmes offered by IGNOU for the July 2020 session include MA in English, BA in Hindi, PGD in Rural Development, PG Certificate in Adult Education, Appreciation Course on Environment, Population and Sustainable Development, Awareness Programme on Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables and Dairy Farming.

IGNOU 2020 Re-Registration

Candidates, those who are already enrolled in IGNOU courses, can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords. “Students of PGDWGS Programme (enrolled in July 2018/July 2019) may register for 2nd semester on the link https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/pgdwgs,” read a statement on the IGNOU website.

This year, IGNOU had opened admission to 10 online programmes for the July 2020 session.The university had also added another 24 courses on the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds, or SWAYAM Portal.

The university has also released the IGNOU June Term End Exams 2020 schedule. As per the IGNOU exam dates, the June TEE will be conducted between September 17 and October 16 in two shifts. IGNOU June TEE admit cards has also been released for all the programmes on September 14.