IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission And Re-Registration Till August 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has extended the last date for the online submission of admission and re-registration form till August 31. Students can now apply online for fresh admission to different postgraduate and undergraduate degrees, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate) and certificate, postgraduate diploma (PGD) and diploma, and appreciation or awareness-level programmes till August 31.

Earlier, the last date for the online application for registration and registration to IGNOU’s July 2020 session was August 16.

Students seeking admission at IGNOU can download the common prospectus and check the details of all the programmes and courses available at the university website -- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Students can re-register for the July 2020 session through ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The programmes offered by IGNOU for the July 2020 session include multiple courses in the bachelors, masters and PGD level. MA in English, BA in Hindi, PGD in Rural Development, PG Certificate in Adult Education, Appreciation Course on Environment, Population and Sustainable Development, Awareness Programme on Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables and Dairy Farming are some of the available courses at the university.

An IGNOU statement released also mentioned two mail addresses to help students in online registration and application. These are:

Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in

Student Registration Division: csrc@ignou.ac.in