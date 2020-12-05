IGNOU July 2020 Admission Deadline Extended, Apply Till December 15

  • Home
IGNOU July 2020 Admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended admission deadline for July 2020 cycle. Candidates can now apply up to December 15 at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Updated: Dec 5, 2020

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended admission deadline for July 2020 cycle. According to an official statement, candidates can now apply up to December 15 at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

“The last date for Fresh Admissions has been extended till 15th December, 2020. (For Programmes other than Certificate and Semester based Programmes) in pursuance of the UGC notice. Interested candidates can apply in Bachelor's Degree Programmes, Master's Degree Programmes and Diploma & PG Diploma Programmes of the university,” IGNOU said.

This extension of last date, however, does not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes--MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all certificate and awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

Steps To Apply for IGNOU July 2020 Admission

Go to https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Click on the new registration link

Fill in the registration form and click on ‘Register’

Now, login using your username, password and fill the application form

Recently, IGNOU started re-registration for January 2021 cycle. As per an official statement by IGNOU, “Re-registration means registering for next year/semester of a Programme. So it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate / postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three year duration”.

Candidates can apply for re-registration at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

