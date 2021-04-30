IGNOU January Session Registration Ends Today

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be closing the registrations for its January session today. Those seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can apply at University’s online admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 30, 2021 12:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University (DU) To Decide On Final Year Exams Soon
JNU Students' Union Urges UGC To Suspend All Exams In View Of COVID Situation
Decision On Final Semester Exams Soon: Delhi University
White Paper On Biomedical Engineering Education Released
IIT PhD Admission 2021: Check Last Date, Other Details For Research Programmes
IIT Delhi: Application For Postgraduate, PhD Admission Ends Tomorrow
IGNOU January Session Registration Ends Today
IGNOU 2021 January session registration ends today
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be closing the registrations for its January session today. Those seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes except for certificate and semester-based programmes can apply at University’s online admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The University has offered 16 courses under the January session.

Direct link to register for IGNOU courses

IGNOU January Admissions: How To Register

Step 1 Visit the IGNOU admission portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2 Click on the ‘New registration’ tab

Step 3 Fill in and submit the registration form

Step 4 Now, click on the login button

Step 5 Fill the application form, upload the required documents

Step 6 Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Documents Required

The applicants will have to upload the soft copies of a list of documents including scanned copies of their photograph, signature, age proof, educational qualification, experience certificate (if any), category certificate, copy of BPL certificate (if applicable).

IGNOU has issued some directions for the candidates.

The name and other details entered in the online form must match to that of official documents.

They will be able to login the portal only via registered email id.

The email address provided by the applicant must be functional and the applicant must have access to it throughout the admission process.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU Courses IGNOU Online Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Students Demand Cancellation Of AP Board Exam 2021 Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases
Students Demand Cancellation Of AP Board Exam 2021 Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases
Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) Registration Ends Today
Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) Registration Ends Today
KVS Class 1 Admission Date Extended, Class 9 Entrance Test Cancelled
KVS Class 1 Admission Date Extended, Class 9 Entrance Test Cancelled
ICAI CA November Exam 2023: Schedule For Practical Training Changed
ICAI CA November Exam 2023: Schedule For Practical Training Changed
Nagaland Government Announces Summer Vacation In Schools, Colleges
Nagaland Government Announces Summer Vacation In Schools, Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................