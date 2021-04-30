IGNOU 2021 January session registration ends today

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be closing the registrations for its January session today. Those seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes except for certificate and semester-based programmes can apply at University’s online admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The University has offered 16 courses under the January session.

Direct link to register for IGNOU courses

IGNOU January Admissions: How To Register

Step 1 Visit the IGNOU admission portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2 Click on the ‘New registration’ tab

Step 3 Fill in and submit the registration form

Step 4 Now, click on the login button

Step 5 Fill the application form, upload the required documents

Step 6 Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Documents Required

The applicants will have to upload the soft copies of a list of documents including scanned copies of their photograph, signature, age proof, educational qualification, experience certificate (if any), category certificate, copy of BPL certificate (if applicable).

IGNOU has issued some directions for the candidates.

The name and other details entered in the online form must match to that of official documents.

They will be able to login the portal only via registered email id.

The email address provided by the applicant must be functional and the applicant must have access to it throughout the admission process.