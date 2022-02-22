IGNOU January 2022 Admissions Deadline Extended Till February 28; Here's How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock The last date of re-registration process for January session has also been extended.

IGNOU Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the admission deadline for programmes offered through open and distance mode (ODL) and via online mode. Candidates can apply for the IGNOU January 2022 Session till February 28 through the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for ODL programme on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

The last date of re-registration process for January session has also been extended, the candidates can apply till February 28. The students can can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester through the official website- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

"Students are advised to read the instructions carefully and click the “Proceed for re-registration’ button to proceed after checking the box for having read the instructions at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in," the release mentioned.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: How To Apply

Visit the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Click on the 'application process' link.

Enter credentials and log-in.

Fill the application form, and upload documents.

Pay your application fees, and click on submit.

Download the application form, take a print out for further reference.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the official website. For ODL programmes, SC, ST students can avail the fee exemption facility. However, the facility is for only one programme per admission cycle.

Candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.